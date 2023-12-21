The Baylor Bears (10-0) hope to extend a 10-game winning streak when visiting the South Florida Bulls (8-4) at 3:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Massimino Court. The contest airs on FloHoops.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida TV: FloHoops

South Florida vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

The Bears score an average of 85.8 points per game, 27.7 more points than the 58.1 the Bulls give up.

When it scores more than 58.1 points, Baylor is 10-0.

South Florida is 8-4 when it gives up fewer than 85.8 points.

The 66.8 points per game the Bulls put up are 13.4 more points than the Bears allow (53.4).

South Florida is 8-1 when scoring more than 53.4 points.

Baylor is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 66.8 points.

This year the Bulls are shooting 40.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Bears give up.

The Bears shoot 47.6% from the field, 11.1% higher than the Bulls allow.

South Florida Leaders

Carla Brito: 9.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 44.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

9.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 44.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 7.3 PTS, 39.4 FG%

7.3 PTS, 39.4 FG% Vittoria Blasigh: 13.6 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 41 3PT% (32-for-78)

13.6 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 41 3PT% (32-for-78) Romi Levy: 8.2 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

8.2 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Daniela Gonzalez: 5.4 PTS, 40 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

