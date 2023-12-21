The Boca Raton Bowl features a showdown between the Syracuse Orange (who are 5.5-point favorites) and the South Florida Bulls on December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. A 57.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

South Florida vs. Syracuse game info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

South Florida vs. Syracuse statistical matchup

Syracuse South Florida 359 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.3 (23rd) 381.7 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.3 (130th) 184.2 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.7 (29th) 174.8 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.7 (31st) 20 (100th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (86th) 21 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (29th)

Syracuse leaders

In 12 games, Byrum Brown has passed for 3,078 yards (256.5 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.1%.

Brown also has run for 745 yards and 11 TDs.

Sean Atkins has 86 receptions for 961 yards (80.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 12 games.

In 12 games, Nay'Quan Wright has rushed for 757 yards (63.1 per game) and seven TDs.

South Florida leaders

In addition to his 1,691 passing yards and 62.6% completion percentage this year, Garrett Shrader has thrown for 13 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Shrader has been helping the offense with his legs, as he's rushed for 460 yards (4 YPC) and eight rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

As a runner, LeQuint Allen has accumulated 1,061 rushing yards with nine rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

As a pass-catcher, Allen has racked up 36 catches on 47 targets for 197 yards and one touchdown.

Dan Villari has been an important part of the Orange's passing attack in 2023, amassing 20 catches for 180 yards and three touchdowns.

