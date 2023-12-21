The Boca Raton Bowl will feature the Syracuse Orange heading into a showdown with the South Florida Bulls on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Syracuse ranks 81st in scoring offense (25.5 points per game) and 52nd in scoring defense (23.8 points allowed per game) this year. While South Florida's defense has had trouble stopping opposing offenses, ranking third-worst by allowing 455.3 total yards per game, its offense ranks 16th-best with 455.3 total yards per contest.

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Florida vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

South Florida vs. Syracuse Key Statistics

South Florida Syracuse 455.3 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359 (92nd) 455.3 (129th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.7 (61st) 184.7 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.2 (30th) 270.7 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.8 (115th) 19 (84th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (97th) 20 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (23rd)

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 3,078 yards on 257-of-401 passing with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 745 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has run the ball 168 times for 757 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Sean Atkins has racked up 961 receiving yards on 86 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Naiem Simmons has put up a 581-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 35 passes on 60 targets.

Khafre Brown has racked up 404 reciving yards (33.7 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader leads Syracuse with 1,691 yards (140.9 ypg) on 134-of-214 passing with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 460 rushing yards on 114 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

LeQuint Allen has carried the ball 224 times for a team-high 1,061 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times as a runner. He's also tacked on 36 catches for 197 yards (16.4 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Damien Alford's 527 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 51 times and has registered 29 receptions and three touchdowns.

Umari Hatcher has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 451 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Donovan Brown's 25 grabs have turned into 309 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Syracuse or South Florida gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.