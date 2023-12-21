UCF vs. Florida A&M December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The UCF Knights (6-2) play the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
UCF vs. Florida A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UCF Players to Watch
- Jaylin Sellers: 20.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Darius Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Ibrahima Diallo: 6.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Shemarri Allen: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Thierno Sylla: 6.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Florida A&M Players to Watch
- Keith Lamar: 14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- K'Jei Parker: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Shannon Grant: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Hantz Louis-Jeune: 8.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ja'Derryus Eatmon: 5.7 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
UCF vs. Florida A&M Stat Comparison
|UCF Rank
|UCF AVG
|Florida A&M AVG
|Florida A&M Rank
|93rd
|79.3
|Points Scored
|63.3
|348th
|102nd
|67.4
|Points Allowed
|82.3
|349th
|49th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|30.8
|281st
|93rd
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|156th
|147th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|3.8
|358th
|259th
|12.1
|Assists
|11.8
|277th
|201st
|12.1
|Turnovers
|12.7
|243rd
