Brevard County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Brevard County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Pine School at Pineapple Cove Classical Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Palm Bay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Satellite High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Satellite Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Astronaut High School at Titusville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Titusville, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
