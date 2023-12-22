In Brevard County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

The Pine School at Pineapple Cove Classical Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 22

5:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Satellite High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22

6:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Satellite Beach, FL

Satellite Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Astronaut High School at Titusville High School