Clay County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Clay County, Florida today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Baker County High School at Orange Park High School
- Game Time: 4:54 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creekside High School at Fleming Island High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
