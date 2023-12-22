Collier County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
In Collier County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Collier County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Palmetto Ridge High School
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on December 22
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Immokalee High School at Oasis High School
- Game Time: 9:45 AM ET on December 22
- Location: Cape Coral, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barron Collier High School at Coral Glades High School
- Game Time: 11:20 AM ET on December 22
- Location: Coral Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lely High School
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Gulf Coast High School
- Game Time: 2:40 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cape Coral High School at Barron Collier High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Palmetto Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
