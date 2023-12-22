Friday's game that pits the Michigan Wolverines (9-3) against the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-8) at Crisler Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-53 in favor of Michigan, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 22.

The Rattlers head into this matchup after a 72-66 loss to Detroit Mercy on Thursday.

Florida A&M vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Florida A&M vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 79, Florida A&M 53

Other SWAC Predictions

Florida A&M Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Rattlers defeated the Jacksonville Dolphins at home on November 25 by a score of 59-54.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Florida A&M is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

The Wolverines have tied for the 115th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (one).

Florida A&M Leaders

Ahriahna Grizzle: 17.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

17.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25) Nashani Gilbert: 8.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.5 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

8.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.5 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Ivet Subirats: 6.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

6.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Olivia Delancy: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.2 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.2 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Sydney Hendrix: 5.0 PTS, 37.0 FG%

Florida A&M Performance Insights

The Rattlers put up 57.2 points per game (308th in college basketball) while allowing 76.9 per outing (340th in college basketball). They have a -177 scoring differential and have been outscored by 19.7 points per game.

