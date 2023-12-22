The South Florida Bulls and the Syracuse Orange take the field in the Boca Raton Bowl for college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Florida.

College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week

South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Syracuse (-3)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UCF (-6)

No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Georgia (-22.5)

