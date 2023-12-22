The Florida State Seminoles (5-5) take on the Winthrop Eagles (8-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Winthrop matchup in this article.

Florida State vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State vs. Winthrop Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Winthrop Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-9.5) 147.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-8.5) 147.5 -420 +330 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida State vs. Winthrop Betting Trends

Florida State has covered four times in nine games with a spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Seminoles' nine games have gone over the point total.

Winthrop has compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this year, four out of the Eagles' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Florida State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Oddsmakers rate Florida State much higher (66th in the country) than the computer rankings do (93rd).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Seminoles have experienced the -biggest change this season, dropping from +20000 at the beginning to +30000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Florida State has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

