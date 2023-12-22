Holmes County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Holmes County, Florida today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Holmes County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chipley High School at Ponce de Leon HS
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Ponce de Leon, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.