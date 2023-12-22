Lake County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Lake County, Florida today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Lake County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hawthorne High School at P.K. Yonge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seabreeze HS at Mount Dora Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
