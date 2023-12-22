Friday's contest at Stegeman Coliseum has the Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) squaring off against the North Florida Ospreys (7-6) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 82-65 win, as our model heavily favors Georgia.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Florida vs. Georgia Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Florida vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 82, North Florida 65

Spread & Total Prediction for North Florida vs. Georgia

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia (-17.4)

Georgia (-17.4) Computer Predicted Total: 147.4

Georgia's record against the spread this season is 5-4-0, while North Florida's is 6-4-0. The Bulldogs have a 4-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Ospreys have a record of 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Florida Performance Insights

The Ospreys put up 79.8 points per game (79th in college basketball) while allowing 73.5 per contest (248th in college basketball). They have a +82 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.3 points per game.

North Florida is 148th in college basketball at 37.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 36.5 its opponents average.

North Florida knocks down 12.5 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball) while shooting 35.7% from deep (90th in college basketball). It is making 7.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.3 per game at 31.4%.

North Florida and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Ospreys commit 11.5 per game (157th in college basketball) and force 11.9 (199th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.