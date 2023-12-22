The Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) will play the North Florida Ospreys (5-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.

North Florida vs. Georgia Game Information

North Florida Players to Watch

Chaz Lanier: 15.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Dorian James: 9.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Ametri Moss: 10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Nate Lliteras: 7.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Jah Nze: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgia Players to Watch

Noah Thomasson: 12.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Silas Demary Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK RJ Melendez: 9.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Justin Hill: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

North Florida vs. Georgia Stat Comparison

Georgia Rank Georgia AVG North Florida AVG North Florida Rank 239th 72.1 Points Scored 78.5 112th 156th 69.9 Points Allowed 73.6 239th 137th 34.4 Rebounds 33.3 179th 264th 8.0 Off. Rebounds 9.5 156th 135th 8.0 3pt Made 12.0 3rd 306th 11.2 Assists 13.4 176th 123rd 11.2 Turnovers 11.8 172nd

