Okaloosa County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Okaloosa County, Florida has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Okaloosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crestview High School at Tate High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Cantonment, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mary G. Montgomery High School at Crestview High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Cantonment, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williamson High School at Niceville HS
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Cantonment, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Walton Beach High School at Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
