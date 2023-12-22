The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Orange County, Florida today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mount Vernon School at The First Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Howell High School at Seminole High School - Sanford