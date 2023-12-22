Polk County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Polk County, Florida today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.