Saint Johns County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saint Johns County, Florida has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Creekside High School at Fleming Island High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
