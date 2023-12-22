Friday's contest between the South Florida Bulls (5-4) and the Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-5) at Yuengling Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-69 and heavily favors South Florida to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 22.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Florida vs. Albany (NY) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Florida vs. Albany (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 79, Albany (NY) 69

Spread & Total Prediction for South Florida vs. Albany (NY)

Computer Predicted Spread: South Florida (-10.5)

South Florida (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

South Florida's record against the spread this season is 5-4-0, while Albany (NY)'s is 6-3-0. A total of two out of the Bulls' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Great Danes' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls have a +55 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.2 points per game. They're putting up 75.6 points per game to rank 174th in college basketball and are allowing 69.4 per outing to rank 144th in college basketball.

South Florida grabs 37.2 rebounds per game (161st in college basketball) compared to the 37.1 of its opponents.

South Florida knocks down 6.9 three-pointers per game (234th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7. It shoots 30.8% from deep while its opponents hit 31.8% from long range.

The Bulls rank 187th in college basketball with 94.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 120th in college basketball defensively with 87.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

South Florida has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 3.3 turnovers per game, committing 10.6 (78th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.9 (73rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.