How to Watch South Florida vs. Albany (NY) on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The South Florida Bulls (5-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Florida vs. Albany (NY) Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
South Florida Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulls have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 43% of shots the Great Danes' opponents have made.
- In games South Florida shoots better than 43% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Bulls are the 162nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Great Danes rank 132nd.
- The Bulls put up just 1.8 more points per game (75.6) than the Great Danes give up (73.8).
- When South Florida totals more than 73.8 points, it is 5-0.
South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- South Florida scored 71.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.6 fewer points than it averaged away from home (74.8).
- The Bulls allowed 69.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.4).
- South Florida sunk 6.9 threes per game with a 32% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.2 fewer threes and 5.1% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.1, 37.1%).
South Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Florida State
|W 88-72
|FLA Live Arena
|12/12/2023
|UAPB
|W 104-86
|Yuengling Center
|12/16/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 77-64
|Yuengling Center
|12/22/2023
|Albany (NY)
|-
|Yuengling Center
|12/29/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Yuengling Center
|1/4/2024
|Temple
|-
|Yuengling Center
