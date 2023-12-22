The South Florida Bulls (5-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Florida vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

South Florida Stats Insights

This season, the Bulls have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 43% of shots the Great Danes' opponents have made.

In games South Florida shoots better than 43% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Bulls are the 162nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Great Danes rank 132nd.

The Bulls put up just 1.8 more points per game (75.6) than the Great Danes give up (73.8).

When South Florida totals more than 73.8 points, it is 5-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Florida scored 71.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.6 fewer points than it averaged away from home (74.8).

The Bulls allowed 69.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.4).

South Florida sunk 6.9 threes per game with a 32% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.2 fewer threes and 5.1% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.1, 37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Florida Upcoming Schedule