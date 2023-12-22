The South Florida Bulls (5-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Florida vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

South Florida Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulls have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 43% of shots the Great Danes' opponents have made.
  • In games South Florida shoots better than 43% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Bulls are the 162nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Great Danes rank 132nd.
  • The Bulls put up just 1.8 more points per game (75.6) than the Great Danes give up (73.8).
  • When South Florida totals more than 73.8 points, it is 5-0.

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • South Florida scored 71.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.6 fewer points than it averaged away from home (74.8).
  • The Bulls allowed 69.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.4).
  • South Florida sunk 6.9 threes per game with a 32% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.2 fewer threes and 5.1% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.1, 37.1%).

South Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Florida State W 88-72 FLA Live Arena
12/12/2023 UAPB W 104-86 Yuengling Center
12/16/2023 Loyola Chicago W 77-64 Yuengling Center
12/22/2023 Albany (NY) - Yuengling Center
12/29/2023 Alabama State - Yuengling Center
1/4/2024 Temple - Yuengling Center

