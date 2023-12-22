South Florida vs. Albany (NY): Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 22
The South Florida Bulls (5-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Florida vs. Albany (NY) Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Florida vs. Albany (NY) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Florida Moneyline
|Albany (NY) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Florida (-11.5)
|151.5
|-650
|+475
|FanDuel
|South Florida (-11.5)
|151.5
|-710
|+490
South Florida vs. Albany (NY) Betting Trends
- South Florida is 5-4-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, just two of the Bulls games have gone over the point total.
- Albany (NY) has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of five Great Danes games this year have gone over the point total.
