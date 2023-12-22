The South Florida Bulls (2-4) face the Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

South Florida vs. Albany (NY) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Florida Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Florida Players to Watch

  • Selton Miguel: 12.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jayden Reid: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Chris Youngblood: 12.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kasean Pryor: 5.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jose Placer: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Albany (NY) Players to Watch

  • Sebastian Thomas: 16.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Amar'e Marshall: 16.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jonathan Beagle: 11.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tyler Bertram: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Marcus Jackson: 5.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Florida vs. Albany (NY) Stat Comparison

South Florida Rank South Florida AVG Albany (NY) AVG Albany (NY) Rank
301st 68.5 Points Scored 78.6 109th
94th 67.2 Points Allowed 73.0 228th
201st 32.8 Rebounds 35.7 77th
87th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 9.7 141st
333rd 5.3 3pt Made 7.9 147th
182nd 13.3 Assists 13.1 195th
105th 10.8 Turnovers 12.4 221st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.