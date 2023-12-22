The South Florida Bulls (5-4) are heavy favorites (-11.5) as they try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 151.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Florida vs. Albany (NY) Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Florida -11.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Florida Betting Records & Stats

South Florida's games have had a combined total of more than 151.5 points two times this season (in nine outings).

The average point total in South Florida's outings this year is 145, 6.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bulls have gone 5-4-0 ATS this season.

This season, South Florida has been favored five times and won three of those games.

The Bulls have a record of 2-1 in games where oddsmakers favor them by at least -650 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for South Florida.

South Florida vs. Albany (NY) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Florida 2 22.2% 75.6 152.7 69.4 143.2 147.8 Albany (NY) 5 55.6% 77.1 152.7 73.8 143.2 144.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional South Florida Insights & Trends

The 75.6 points per game the Bulls put up are just 1.8 more points than the Great Danes allow (73.8).

When South Florida puts up more than 73.8 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Florida vs. Albany (NY) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Florida 5-4-0 2-1 2-7-0 Albany (NY) 6-3-0 0-1 5-4-0

South Florida vs. Albany (NY) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Florida Albany (NY) 9-9 Home Record 5-6 4-7 Away Record 2-16 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 2-6-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.4 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.