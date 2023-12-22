The Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2) welcome in the Stetson Hatters (7-5) after winning eight home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Stetson vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Stetson Stats Insights

The Hatters have shot at a 47% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Bearcats have averaged.

Stetson has compiled a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Bearcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Hatters rank 152nd.

The Hatters average 13.1 more points per game (78.8) than the Bearcats allow their opponents to score (65.7).

When it scores more than 65.7 points, Stetson is 7-1.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Stetson scored 12 more points per game at home (83.9) than away (71.9).

At home, the Hatters conceded 69.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 76.8.

At home, Stetson made 10.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (9.8). Stetson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.8%) than away (38%).

Stetson Upcoming Schedule