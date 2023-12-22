The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take the field against the UCF Knights in the Gasparilla Bowl as 4.5-point underdogs on December 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN. The game's over/under is 66.5.

UCF is putting up 32.5 points per game on offense this year (33rd in the FBS), and is allowing 25.4 points per game (60th) on defense. With 31.2 points per game on offense, Georgia Tech ranks 42nd in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 103rd, surrendering 30.5 points per contest.

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Game Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

UCF vs Georgia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCF -4.5 -110 -110 66.5 -115 -105 -200 +165

UCF Recent Performance

The Knights have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three contests, registering 518.3 total yards per game over that stretch (ninth-worst). They've been more competent on defense, giving up 327.3 total yards per contest (42nd).

While the Knights rank 78th in points per game over the last three contests (31.7), they rank 19th-best on defense (13.3 points allowed per game) during that three-game stretch.

Despite having the 57th-ranked pass offense over the last three contests (267 passing yards per game), UCF ranks 11th-worst in pass defense over that time frame (215.3 passing yards surrendered per game).

On offense, the Knights have been making things happen over the last three contests, putting up 251.3 rushing yards per game (17th-best). They rank 66th over the last three games on the other side of the ball (112 rushing yards per game surrendered).

In their past three games, the Knights have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, UCF has not hit the over.

UCF Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, UCF has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread.

The Knights have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

The teams have hit the over in six of UCF's 12 games with a set total.

UCF has won four of the seven games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (57.1%).

UCF is 1-0 (winning 50% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.

The Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this game.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has 2,074 pass yards for UCF, completing 63.9% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 473 rushing yards (39.4 ypg) on 91 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

RJ Harvey has racked up 1,296 yards on 211 carries while finding paydirt 16 times as a runner. He's also caught 17 passes for 231 yards (19.3 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

This season, Johnny Richardson has carried the ball 84 times for 557 yards (46.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Javon Baker's 967 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 70 times and has registered 43 catches and six touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has hauled in 42 passes while averaging 71.1 yards per game and scoring seven touchdowns.

Xavier Townsend has been the target of 46 passes and racked up 31 receptions for 316 yards, an average of 26.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Tre'mon Morris-Brash has racked up 9.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 16 TFL and 46 tackles.

Jason Johnson is the team's tackle leader this year. He's totaled 84 tackles, seven TFL, and three sacks.

Nikai Martinez leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 43 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

