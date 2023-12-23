A matchup to see during the college football 2023 bowl season is the No. 2 Washington Huskies versus the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines in the CFP National Championship.

Info on live coverage of the best games this week in college football is included for you.

How to Watch AP Top 25 Games

No. 24 James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Amon G. Carter Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Air Force (-2)

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Virginia Tech (-11.5)

No. 16 Louisville Cardinals at USC Trojans

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Venue: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisville (-4.5)

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 22 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oklahoma State (-3.5)

No. 17 SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: SMU (-13)

No. 19 NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Date: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Venue: Camping World Stadium

Camping World Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kansas State (-3)

No. 14 Arizona Wildcats at No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Date: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Arizona (-2.5)

No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun Bowl Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-5.5)

No. 9 Missouri Tigers at No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Ohio State (-4)

No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Penn State (-6)

No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Georgia (-22.5)

Wisconsin Badgers at No. 13 LSU Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-10)

No. 18 Liberty Flames at No. 8 Oregon Ducks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Oregon (-18.5)

No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Venue: Camping World Stadium

Camping World Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-5.5)

No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 1 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Venue: Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Michigan (-2.5)

No. 3 Texas Longhorns at No. 2 Washington Huskies

Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Date: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Texas (-3.5)

No. 2 Washington Huskies at No. 1 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Michigan (-4.5)

