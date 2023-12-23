When the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Austin Watson find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Watson stats and insights

Watson has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Watson has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 82 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 6:24 Away L 4-2 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:48 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 4:20 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 8-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:12 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 4:01 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 5:22 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:46 Home W 6-4

Lightning vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

