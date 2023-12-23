The Orlando Magic, Cole Anthony included, match up versus the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Anthony, in his last game, had 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 118-114 loss to the Bucks.

With prop bets available for Anthony, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.1 15.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.1 Assists 4.5 3.7 3.7 PRA -- 23.2 23.1 PR -- 19.5 19.4 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.3



Cole Anthony Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Anthony has made 5.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 12.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 13.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Magic rank 26th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 107 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pacers are 29th in the NBA, giving up 126.1 points per contest.

Allowing 42.8 rebounds per game, the Pacers are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pacers have allowed 25.6 per contest, 11th in the NBA.

Allowing 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Pacers are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Cole Anthony vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2023 25 15 5 3 1 1 0

