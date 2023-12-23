Will Conor Sheary Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 23?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Conor Sheary going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Conor Sheary score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Sheary stats and insights
- Sheary has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.
- Sheary has no points on the power play.
- Sheary's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 82 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Sheary recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|7:12
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|11:08
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|12:17
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|0:35
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|13:06
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|12:48
|Home
|W 6-0
Lightning vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
