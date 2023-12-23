The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) hope to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: FOX Sports Networks

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 50.8% from the field, 10.8% higher than the 40% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Florida Atlantic has compiled a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40% from the field.

The Owls are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 28th.

The Owls average 15.8 more points per game (83.5) than the Wildcats give up (67.7).

When it scores more than 67.7 points, Florida Atlantic is 8-1.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game at home last season, and 75.9 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Owls allowed 3.3 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than away (67.5).

At home, Florida Atlantic knocked down 10.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (9.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.7%) than away (38%).

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule