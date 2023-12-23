The Florida Atlantic Owls (7-2) will meet the Arizona Wildcats (8-0) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM ET and air on FOX.

Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Vladislav Goldin: 16.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.0 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.0 BLK Johnell Davis: 14.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Alijah Martin: 13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Bryan Greenlee: 8.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Jalen Gaffney: 7.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Arizona Players to Watch

Caleb Love: 14.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Keshad Johnson: 12.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Kylan Boswell: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Oumar Ballo: 12.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Pelle Larsson: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona Stat Comparison

Arizona Rank Arizona AVG Florida Atlantic AVG Florida Atlantic Rank 2nd 94.0 Points Scored 84.4 25th 37th 63.9 Points Allowed 70.6 175th 2nd 46.1 Rebounds 36.8 183rd 25th 12.1 Off. Rebounds 9.4 158th 96th 8.5 3pt Made 8.9 66th 2nd 21.6 Assists 15.4 73rd 237th 12.6 Turnovers 10.6 88th

