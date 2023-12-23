Will FGCU be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features FGCU's complete tournament resume.

How FGCU ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-0 NR NR 265

FGCU's best wins

FGCU's best win of the season came on December 30 in a 72-68 victory against the No. 7 Florida Atlantic Owls. Zach Anderson compiled a team-leading 21 points with 10 rebounds and two assists in the matchup versus Florida Atlantic.

Next best wins

68-65 on the road over Florida International (No. 298/RPI) on November 29

53-42 over Georgia Southern (No. 356/RPI) on December 19

FGCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-3

FGCU has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

FGCU has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

The Eagles have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, FGCU faces the 88th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Eagles' upcoming schedule includes three games against teams with worse records and seven games against teams with records above .500.

FGCU's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

FGCU's next game

Matchup: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs. Jacksonville Dolphins

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs. Jacksonville Dolphins Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

