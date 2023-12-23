For bracketology analysis around Florida State and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

How Florida State ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-1 NR NR 117

Florida State's best wins

Florida State picked up its best win of the season on November 21, when it grabbed a 77-71 overtime victory over the Colorado Buffaloes, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 58) in the RPI. Jalen Warley recorded a team-leading 19 points with one rebound and three assists in the matchup against Colorado.

Next best wins

67-61 at home over Winthrop (No. 151/RPI) on December 22

83-75 over UNLV (No. 162/RPI) on November 20

94-67 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 198/RPI) on November 10

94-67 at home over Central Michigan (No. 247/RPI) on November 13

91-75 at home over North Florida (No. 330/RPI) on December 19

Florida State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Based on the RPI, Florida State has three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Seminoles are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Florida State gets the 35th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Seminoles have 20 games left on the schedule, with 18 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and two games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

In terms of FSU's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games remaining, with five coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Florida State's next game

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. Lipscomb Bisons

Florida State Seminoles vs. Lipscomb Bisons Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

