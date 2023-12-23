When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Florida State be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Florida State ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 22 20 50

Florida State's best wins

On November 17 versus the Florida Gators, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 52) in the RPI, Florida State registered its signature win of the season, a 79-75 victory on the road. In the victory against Florida, Ta'Niya Latson posted a team-best 35 points. Makayla Timpson chipped in 13 points.

Next best wins

92-91 at home over Tennessee (No. 104/RPI) on November 9

76-49 at home over Kent State (No. 119/RPI) on December 3

76-56 on the road over Drexel (No. 164/RPI) on December 17

90-52 over Northwestern (No. 169/RPI) on November 22

99-73 at home over Jacksonville (No. 283/RPI) on December 7

Florida State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Florida State has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one), but also has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 losses (three).

Based on the RPI, Florida State has four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Florida State gets the 87th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Seminoles have 18 games left on the schedule, with 15 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and nine games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

FSU has 18 games left to play this year, and five of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Florida State's next game

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

