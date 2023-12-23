Lightning vs. Capitals Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 23
The Washington Capitals (17-9-4) will aim to prolong a three-game win streak when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning (16-13-5) at home on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+.
Over the past 10 outings for the Lightning (6-4-0), their offense has totaled 34 goals while their defense has allowed 32 goals. They have had 31 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored eight goals (25.8%).
Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will emerge victorious in Saturday's hockey action.
Lightning vs. Capitals Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this game expects a final result of Capitals 4, Lightning 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Capitals (+120)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lightning vs Capitals Additional Info
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning (16-13-5 overall) have a 2-5-7 record in games that have gone to overtime.
- Tampa Bay has 13 points (4-0-5) in the nine games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the five games this season the Lightning scored only one goal, they lost every time.
- Tampa Bay finished 0-4-2 in the six games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).
- The Lightning have scored three or more goals 21 times, and are 16-2-3 in those games (to record 35 points).
- In the 14 games when Tampa Bay has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 7-5-2 to record 16 points.
- When it has outshot opponents, Tampa Bay is 11-9-1 (23 points).
- The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Lightning finished 5-4-4 in those contests (14 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|9th
|3.41
|Goals Scored
|2.43
|30th
|27th
|3.5
|Goals Allowed
|2.73
|8th
|16th
|30.5
|Shots
|27.9
|29th
|19th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|31.1
|19th
|3rd
|30.91%
|Power Play %
|12.5%
|28th
|19th
|79.41%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.29%
|9th
Lightning vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
