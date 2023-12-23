Magic vs. Pacers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 23
On Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Orlando Magic (16-11) will look to break a five-game road losing streak when visiting the Indiana Pacers (14-13), airing at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSFL.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Magic vs. Pacers matchup in this article.
Magic vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSFL
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Magic vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pacers Moneyline
|Magic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pacers (-1.5)
|243.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Pacers (-1)
|243.5
|-118
|+100
Magic vs Pacers Additional Info
|Pacers vs Magic Injury Report
|Pacers vs Magic Players to Watch
|Pacers vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Pacers vs Magic Prediction
Magic vs. Pacers Betting Trends
- The Pacers average 127.1 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 126.1 per contest (29th in the NBA). They have a +26 scoring differential overall.
- The Magic are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game, with a +71 scoring differential overall. They put up 113 points per game (20th in NBA) and give up 110.4 per contest (fourth in league).
- These two teams are scoring 240.1 points per game between them, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's total.
- These two teams surrender a combined 236.5 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Indiana has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- Orlando has covered 18 times in 27 games with a spread this year.
Magic Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Paolo Banchero
|22.5
|-120
|20.7
|Franz Wagner
|22.5
|-105
|20.1
Magic and Pacers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Magic
|+10000
|+4000
|-
|Pacers
|+8000
|+3500
|-
