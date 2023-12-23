The Orlando Magic (16-11) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (14-13) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 243.5 points.

Magic vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -1.5 243.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando has combined with its opponents to score more than 243.5 points in four of 27 games this season.

The average total for Orlando's games this season is 223.4 points, 20.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Orlando has put together an 18-9-0 record against the spread.

The Magic have won in seven, or 41.2%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Orlando has won seven of its 16 games, or 43.8%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Orlando has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Magic vs Pacers Additional Info

Magic vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 243.5 % of Games Over 243.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 20 74.1% 127.1 240.1 126.1 236.5 242.1 Magic 4 14.8% 113 240.1 110.4 236.5 225

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Orlando has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.

Six of the Magic's past 10 contests have hit the over.

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .786 (11-3-0). On the road, it is .538 (7-6-0).

The Magic's 113 points per game are 13.1 fewer points than the 126.1 the Pacers give up to opponents.

Orlando has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 126.1 points.

Magic vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Magic and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 18-9 10-7 13-14 Pacers 14-13 7-6 21-6

Magic vs. Pacers Point Insights

Magic Pacers 113 Points Scored (PG) 127.1 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-8 4-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-8 110.4 Points Allowed (PG) 126.1 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 18-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 16-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

