The Orlando Magic (16-11) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (14-13) on December 23, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Magic vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs Pacers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic's 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Pacers have given up to their opponents (51%).

This season, Orlando has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 51% from the field.

The Pacers are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 12th.

The Magic's 113 points per game are 13.1 fewer points than the 126.1 the Pacers give up.

When it scores more than 126.1 points, Orlando is 4-0.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic average 118.9 points per game at home, 12.2 more than on the road (106.7). On defense they allow 107.5 per game, six fewer points than away (113.5).

At home Orlando is giving up 107.5 points per game, six fewer points than it is on the road (113.5).

At home the Magic are averaging 27 assists per game, 3.7 more than on the road (23.3).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic Injuries