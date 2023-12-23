Tyrese Haliburton and Paolo Banchero are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Indiana Pacers and the Orlando Magic play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday (with opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Magic vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSFL

BSIN and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs Pacers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +122)

Saturday's over/under for Banchero is 23.5 points, 2.8 more than his season average.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 7.5).

Banchero's assist average -- 4.5 -- is equal to Saturday's over/under.

Banchero has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Get Banchero gear at Fanatics!

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: +100)

Franz Wagner's 20.1 points per game average is 2.4 less than Saturday's over/under.

He has collected 5.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (5.5).

Wagner has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 less than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Wagner's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -130) 11.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +126)

Haliburton has scored 24.2 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.3 points less than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (3.5).

Haliburton's season-long assist average -- 11.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (11.5).

Haliburton's 3.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his over/under on Saturday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.