Paolo Banchero is a player to watch when the Orlando Magic (16-11) and the Indiana Pacers (14-13) meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday. Gametime is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Magic vs. Pacers

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: BSIN, BSFL

BSIN, BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic's Last Game

On Thursday, in their most recent game, the Magic lost to the Bucks 118-114. With 29 points, Franz Wagner was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Franz Wagner 29 6 6 1 0 1 Paolo Banchero 23 7 4 0 1 3 Moritz Wagner 21 8 2 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Magic vs Pacers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero averages 20.7 points, 6.9 boards and 4.5 assists, making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Wagner's averages on the season are 20.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, making 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 27.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

Cole Anthony's numbers for the season are 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, making 45.7% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

The Magic get 12 points, 4.3 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Moritz Wagner.

The Magic receive 7.4 points, 6.3 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Goga Bitadze.

Watch Tyrese Haliburton, Banchero and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Franz Wagner 21.1 6.1 5.4 0.9 0.3 1.1 Paolo Banchero 22.2 7.6 4.4 0.7 0.4 1.2 Cole Anthony 15.3 4.1 3.7 0.7 0.7 1.3 Goga Bitadze 7.1 6 1.6 0.2 1.8 0.1 Moritz Wagner 11 4.1 1 0.5 0.4 0.4

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.