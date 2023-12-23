Palm Beach County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Palm Beach County, Florida and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wellington High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
