At Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, December 23, Paolo Banchero's Orlando Magic (16-11) and the Indiana Pacers (14-13) square off, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Pacers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSIN and BSFL

BSIN and BSFL Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Paolo Banchero vs. Tyrese Haliburton Fantasy Comparison

Stat Paolo Banchero Tyrese Haliburton Total Fantasy Pts 962.2 1076.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 35.6 46.8 Fantasy Rank 8 38

Paolo Banchero vs. Tyrese Haliburton Insights

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Banchero averages 20.7 points, 6.9 boards and 4.5 assists, making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Magic outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (posting 113 points per game, 20th in league, and conceding 110.4 per outing, fourth in NBA) and have a +71 scoring differential.

The 43.8 rebounds per game Orlando accumulates rank 17th in the NBA, 2.8 more than the 41 its opponents record.

The Magic make 1.9 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.1 (29th in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.

Orlando has committed 13.9 turnovers per game (22nd in NBA), 1.3 fewer than the 15.2 it forces (second in league).

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers for the season are 24.2 points, 11.9 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.

The Pacers average 127.1 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 126.1 per contest (29th in the NBA). They have a +26 scoring differential overall.

Indiana pulls down 40 rebounds per game (29th in the league) while conceding 42.8 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.8 boards per game.

The Pacers hit 3.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 14.4 (seventh-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 10.9.

Indiana has won the turnover battle by 1.1 turnovers per game, committing 12.7 (11th in NBA action) while forcing 13.8 (10th in the league).

Paolo Banchero vs. Tyrese Haliburton Advanced Stats

Stat Paolo Banchero Tyrese Haliburton Plus/Minus Per Game -0.2 2.5 Usage Percentage 27.9% 26.8% True Shooting Pct 54.9% 63.5% Total Rebound Pct 11.6% 6.7% Assist Pct 21.1% 48.3%

