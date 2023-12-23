Polk County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Polk County, Florida, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Wales High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburndale High School at Orange Park High School
- Game Time: 1:55 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Fe Catholic High School at Fleming Island High School
- Game Time: 3:25 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
