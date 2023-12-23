Can we expect South Florida to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How South Florida ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 186

South Florida's best wins

In its best victory of the season, South Florida defeated the Grambling Tigers in an 83-57 win on November 13. In the win over Grambling, Daniela Gonzalez delivered a team-best 16 points. Vittoria Blasigh chipped in 15 points.

Next best wins

61-32 over High Point (No. 158/RPI) on November 23

56-55 at home over North Florida (No. 207/RPI) on November 19

76-61 at home over UT Arlington (No. 211/RPI) on November 6

105-75 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 290/RPI) on December 10

81-35 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 300/RPI) on November 30

South Florida's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

South Florida has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Based on the RPI, the Bulls have six wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, South Florida has been given the 125th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Bulls have 18 games left on the schedule, with 15 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

South Florida has 18 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

South Florida's next game

Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. SMU Mustangs

South Florida Bulls vs. SMU Mustangs Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

