On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning square off with the Washington Capitals. Is Steven Stamkos going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In 11 of 31 games this season, Stamkos has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

He has six goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.

Stamkos averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.0%.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 82 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:54 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 3 0 3 15:48 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:49 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 4 4 0 14:59 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 4-1 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:24 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:24 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 20:22 Home L 4-2

Lightning vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

