What are UCF's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How UCF ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-1 0-0 NR NR 9

UCF's best wins

On November 23 against the Jackson State Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 33) in the RPI rankings, UCF registered its best win of the season, a 63-54 victory at a neutral site. With 19 points, Laila Jewett was the leading scorer versus Jackson State. Second on the team was Kaitlin Peterson, with 16 points.

Next best wins

60-53 at home over Auburn (No. 44/RPI) on November 20

61-48 over St. John's (NY) (No. 140/RPI) on November 24

69-58 over Sacred Heart (No. 156/RPI) on November 25

42-41 at home over Campbell (No. 159/RPI) on December 3

101-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 161/RPI) on November 6

UCF's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

According to the RPI, UCF has one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Knights are 1-0 -- tied for the 39th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), UCF is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 37th-most victories.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, UCF is playing the 247th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Knights have 18 games remaining against teams above .500. They have 11 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Looking at UCF's upcoming schedule, it has seven games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

UCF's next game

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. UCF Knights

Oklahoma Sooners vs. UCF Knights Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

