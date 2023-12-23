Saturday's contest between the No. 5 UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East) and the St. John's Red Storm (8-3, 1-0 Big East) at XL Center has a projected final score of 78-71 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UConn squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 23.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UConn vs. St. John's Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Venue: XL Center

UConn vs. St. John's Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 78, St. John's 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. St. John's

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-7.4)

UConn (-7.4) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

UConn has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season, while St. John's is 6-5-0. Both the Huskies and the Red Storm are 6-5-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies average 84.2 points per game (27th in college basketball) while giving up 64.2 per contest (39th in college basketball). They have a +240 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 20 points per game.

UConn pulls down 39.8 rebounds per game (61st in college basketball) while conceding 28.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 11.0 boards per game.

UConn makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (107th in college basketball) while shooting 33% from deep (201st in college basketball). It is making 2.0 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game while shooting 36.2%.

The Huskies put up 110 points per 100 possessions (third in college basketball), while giving up 83.8 points per 100 possessions (58th in college basketball).

UConn has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 9.6 (37th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.1 (270th in college basketball).

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm's +121 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.1 points per game (73rd in college basketball) while allowing 69.1 per contest (134th in college basketball).

St. John's wins the rebound battle by 7.1 boards on average. It records 41.6 rebounds per game, 27th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.5.

St. John's connects on 8.1 three-pointers per game (129th in college basketball) at a 35.5% rate (100th in college basketball), compared to the 6 per game its opponents make, at a 33.3% rate.

St. John's has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.5 per game (239th in college basketball) while forcing 13.9 (67th in college basketball).

