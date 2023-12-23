The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • This season, the Musketeers have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Pirates' opponents have made.
  • Xavier has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 59th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 159th.
  • The 75.4 points per game the Musketeers record are 6.8 more points than the Pirates allow (68.6).
  • When Xavier scores more than 68.6 points, it is 5-4.

Seton Hall Stats Insights

  • The Pirates' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
  • This season, Seton Hall has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 199th.
  • The Pirates score an average of 75.6 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 70.8 the Musketeers give up to opponents.
  • Seton Hall is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Xavier fared better in home games last year, putting up 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game in away games.
  • The Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game last year at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (77.1).
  • In home games, Xavier made 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to away from home (40.5%).

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Seton Hall put up 70.9 points per game last season, 5.1 more than it averaged away (65.8).
  • At home, the Pirates gave up 64.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed away (65.9).
  • Seton Hall sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (32.2%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Cincinnati W 84-79 Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop W 75-59 Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's L 81-66 Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 Seton Hall - Cintas Center
1/3/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/10/2024 UConn - Cintas Center

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Monmouth W 70-61 Prudential Center
12/17/2023 Missouri W 93-87 T-Mobile Center
12/20/2023 UConn W 75-60 Prudential Center
12/23/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
1/3/2024 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/6/2024 Marquette - Prudential Center

