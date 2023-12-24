Which basketball team sits on top of the AAC? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 29-2

10-2 | 29-2 Odds to Win AAC: -140

-140 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: W 96-95 vs Arizona

Next Game

Opponent: @ FGCU

@ FGCU Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Memphis

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 26-5

10-2 | 26-5 Odds to Win AAC: +190

+190 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: W 77-75 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

Opponent: Austin Peay

Austin Peay Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. SMU

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 24-6

9-4 | 24-6 Odds to Win AAC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th

175th Last Game: W 92-65 vs Murray State

Next Game

Opponent: Charlotte

Charlotte Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: ESPN2

4. North Texas

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 14-14

6-5 | 14-14 Odds to Win AAC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 126th

126th Last Game: W 78-52 vs UT Arlington

Next Game

Opponent: LSU-Shreveport

LSU-Shreveport Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Charlotte

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-11

6-5 | 18-11 Odds to Win AAC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th

68th Last Game: W 91-44 vs Greensboro

Next Game

Opponent: @ Stetson

@ Stetson Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Wichita State

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 16-14

8-4 | 16-14 Odds to Win AAC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th

94th Last Game: L 69-60 vs Kansas State

Next Game

Opponent: Kansas

Kansas Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. South Florida

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 19-10

6-4 | 19-10 Odds to Win AAC: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd

272nd Last Game: W 89-73 vs Albany (NY)

Next Game

Opponent: Alabama State

Alabama State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Tulsa

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 20-9

8-3 | 20-9 Odds to Win AAC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th

344th Last Game: W 65-59 vs New Mexico State

Next Game

Opponent: Southwestern Oklahoma State

Southwestern Oklahoma State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Tulane

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 17-12

8-3 | 17-12 Odds to Win AAC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th

275th Last Game: L 69-66 vs George Mason

Next Game

Opponent: Dillard

Dillard Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. East Carolina

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 10-20

7-5 | 10-20 Odds to Win AAC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 170th

170th Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th

304th Last Game: W 79-50 vs Delaware State

Next Game

Opponent: East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Rice

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-21

6-7 | 9-21 Odds to Win AAC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 182nd

182nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 119th

119th Last Game: L 84-67 vs Louisiana

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tulane

@ Tulane Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: ESPNU

12. UAB

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 10-20

7-5 | 10-20 Odds to Win AAC: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 205th

205th Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st

201st Last Game: W 79-78 vs Drake

Next Game

Opponent: UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Temple

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 10-20

7-6 | 10-20 Odds to Win AAC: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 230th

230th Strength of Schedule Rank: 203rd

203rd Last Game: W 55-54 vs Portland

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Florida

@ South Florida Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. UTSA

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-25

5-7 | 5-25 Odds to Win AAC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 317th

317th Strength of Schedule Rank: 353rd

353rd Last Game: L 63-53 vs Army

Next Game