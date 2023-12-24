Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley has a favorable matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are allowing the second-most passing yards in the league, 263.9 per game.

Ridley has 60 grabs for 781 yards and five TDs this year. He has been targeted 109 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Ridley and the Jaguars with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ridley vs. the Buccaneers

Ridley vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 1 GP / 63 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 63 REC YPG / REC TD Tampa Bay has given up 100 or more receiving yards to 10 opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

18 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Ridley will square off against the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this week. The Buccaneers concede 263.9 passing yards per contest.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have surrendered 19 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 20th in league play.

Watch Jaguars vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Calvin Ridley Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 56.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Ridley with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ridley Receiving Insights

In six of 14 games this year, Ridley has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Ridley has received 21.4% of his team's 509 passing attempts this season (109 targets).

He has been targeted 109 times, averaging 7.2 yards per target (78th in NFL).

Ridley has had a touchdown catch in four of 14 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has five total touchdowns this season (15.2% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).

Ridley has been targeted 19 times in the red zone (38.8% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Ridley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 12/17/2023 Week 15 12 TAR / 5 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/10/2023 Week 14 13 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/4/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 5 REC / 89 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 7 REC / 103 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.